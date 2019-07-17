PLAIN CITY — John Charles Kipp, 51 of Plain City, Ohio formerly of Xenia, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on June 24, 2019. John was born March 31, 1968 the son of Timothy Kipp and Beverly Reno Shell. John was preceded in death by his mother Beverly Reno Shell; grandparents James and Naomi Reno, John and Dorothy Kipp, Charles Hart, and James Creamer.

John graduated from Xenia High School in 1986. John served as a Corpsman in the United States Navy and was a Gulf War veteran. Following his military service, John lived in San Diego and later returned to Ohio working in healthcare. John has always been an avid sports fan especially watching football and baseball. He also enjoyed cooking and trivia. During his childhood, he enjoyed participating in bowling, golfing, baseball, and wrestling.

John is survived by his children Brian, Jennifer, and Brandon Kipp of Binghamton, New York; Jane Locke, mother of his children, of Binghamton, New York; parents Timothy and Frances Kipp of Xenia, Ohio; sisters Tammy (Brian) Burns of Xenia, Ohio, Kimberly Kipp of Jeffersonville, Kentucky, Tammy (Tom) Bolka of Xenia, Ohio; brothers Chris Kipp (Roseann) of Eureka, Montana, Rodney (Rose) Brown of Davenport, Florida; Grandmother Iola Creamer of Jamestown, Ohio; Uncles Wayne (Pam) Reno and Randy (Allison) Reno of Xenia, Ohio; special friend Michelle Sullivan, of Plain City, Ohio. John is also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

A celebration of John's life will be held on July 20, 2019 at 10 am at the First Church of Christ in Xenia, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Celebrate Recovery Program at First Church of Christ 441 Ledbetter Rd., Xenia, OH 45385.

Until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hands!