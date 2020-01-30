XENIA — John E. Gentner, loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, great grandfather and great great grandfather, age 89, of Xenia, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at his residence. He was born August 26, 1930 in Alpha, Ohio, the oldest of three sons born to George and Beulah (Harlow) Gentner.

He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years: Mardell (Harden) Gentner, whom he married December 10, 1952; four children: Ray (Chris) Lewis of Jackson, OH; Rhonda (Tom) Norvell of Xenia; Karen Turner of Xenia; and John Jr. (Kathryn) Gentner of Worthington, OH; brothers: Emerson (Pat) Gentner of Xenia and George (Betty) Gentner of Springfield; 12 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; and a great great granddaughter; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was anxiously awaiting the arrival of an additional great grandson, expected to arrive this week.

John retired as a small business owner, and went onto work at J.O. Harner Plumbing Supply for several years following his retirement. He graduated from Beavercreek High School, Class of 1948 before enlisting with US Air Force in the fall of 1949. He had been an active member of the Trinity Christian Assembly in Beavercreek.

Funeral services will be held 11:30 AM Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Liberty Worship Center, 1180 Upper Bellbrook Rd., Xenia, with Pastors William Rowe and Todd Martin co-officiating. He will be buried in Valley View Memorial Gardens. Friends may call 10:30 AM Wednesday until the time of service at the church. Online condolences can be made at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.