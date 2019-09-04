YELLOW SPRINGS — John E. Hoagland, age 80 of Yellow Springs, passed away on Saturday August 31, 2019. He was born October 20, 1938 in Fairborn, the son of the late Loyd and Olga (Allemang) Hoagland. John was a 1956 graduate of Fairborn Baker High School and was a life-long farmer in Greene County. His farming included growing corn, soybeans and wheat, along with operating a dairy farm and raising beef cattle. John was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Fairborn for over 40 years, serving in multiple positions. The past 40 years, he attended First Baptist Church of Fairborn. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, John Thomas Hoagland; brother, Thomas Blair; sister, Cecelia John. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Bonnie; two daughters, Valerie (Will) Hoagland-Scarfpin, Tracy (Mitch) Hoagland-Clark; surrogate daughter, Toni (Greg) Fulton; grandchildren, Jared, Jonathan, Travis, Andrew, Joshua, Keturah (Anthony), Corbett, Kaliyah, Pedro, Guilia, Mateus; siblings, Virginia Schrodi, Dora Hoagland, Glenna (Tom) Funderburg, Susie Hoagland; as well as nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held on Friday September 6, 2019 at 4:00 P.M. at the First Baptist Church of Fairborn, 1167 Highview Dr., Rev. Steve Stiglich officiating. Family will receive friends from 2:30 P.M. until the time of service. If desired memorial contributions can be made to the Susan B. Komen, ww5.komen.org, or a . Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.beltonstroup.com.