XENIA — John Gultice, 93, of Xenia, passed away Friday April 10, 2020 in Xenia. He was born September 14, 1926 in Xenia, to John and Marie Stingley Richards Gultice. He was a veteran of World War II and served in The United States Navy. John was also a member of Old Timer's Club. John is survived by his wife, Rebecca Gultice; children, Tommy Gultice (Rita), Lori Baker; grandchildren: John Russell Gultice (Angie), Michael Johnson, Greg McQueen (Misti), Mandy Varvel (Chris); 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Rosie Crabtree. He is preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Martha Pence Gultice; parents, John and Marie Gultice; son, Rusty Gultice; sister, Daisy Hodson; brothers, Paul Gultice, Dick Stingley and son-in-law, Carl Baker. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: , 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45420. Graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences to John's family may be made to: www.powerskell.com