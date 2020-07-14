FAIRBORN — John "Butch" Henry Howard, Jr., age 78 of Fairborn, Ohio, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020. John is forever reunited in heaven with his beloved wife, Bobbie Jean, who passed away on April 7, 2015. John was born on May 17, 1942 in Harlan Co., KY, the son of the late John Henry Howard, Sr. and Nannie (Skidmore) Howard. John was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was also a retiree of the Chrysler Corporation where he had worked for over 30 years. John attended Valley Street Free United Baptist Church over the past 10 years. He enjoyed visiting friends in nursing homes weekly. John loved talking to people and never met a stranger. He enjoyed going to garage sales and thrift stores. John was always up to eating a good home cooked country meal, especially if it was fresh from the garden or just a good ole bowl of pinto beans. He will be greatly missed by all. In addition to his wife, his parents, four brothers and one sister have preceded him in death. John leaves behind his two children, Larry Alan (Lisa) Howard, Theresa Ann (Greg) Stonerock; three grandchildren, Dillon Patrick Howard, Molly Paige Howard, Bryce Isaac Howard; one brother, Bill Howard and one sister, Felicia June Works; some very special friends, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family. A funeral service will be held on Saturday July 18, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Pastor Buck Smith officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:00 A.M. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.