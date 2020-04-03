Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Mark Entner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

XENIA — John Mark Entner, 82, of Xenia, went to be with his lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on April 2, 2020. Born in London, England, to medical missionaries, Dr. Charles and Frances Entner, on February 2, 1938, he spent his first five years in Nigeria, Africa. After returning to the USA he was raised in Connersville, Indiana. After graduating from Cedarville University in 1960 he taught high school math in Flint, MI and went to graduate school at Western Michigan University on a National Science Foundation Scholarship. The remainder of his career was spent in the computer field designing computer software for Corning Glass and then returning to Ohio to work for NCR. He retired from NCR in 2000. After retiring, John, a lifelong tennis player, coached the Cedarville High School tennis team for six years taking the team to league championships twice. Entner is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sandra Millikin Entner, and two sons, Mark (Gail) of Fredericksburg, VA, and Michael (Deborah) of Florence, KY and 5 grandchildren; John Entner (Kathryn) of Salem, MA, David Entner (Alexandra) of Lake Frederick, VA, Kathryn (Timothee) Delay of Chalour, France, Abigail Entner of Mayfield Heights, Ohio, and Emily (Luke) Bullis of Cedarville, OH. He is also survived by two great granddaughters, Penelope and Olivia, children of David and Alexandra Entner. Also surviving are two brothers, Dr. James Entner (Esther) and Dr. Paul Entner (Ruth) and a sister-in-law Judy Entner, widow of his brother, Don, and many beloved nieces and nephews. Because of the coronavirus pandemic no services are planned at this time. However, his children and grandchildren all came to celebrate his life on his eighty-second birthday on 02/02/2020. John was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. and Mrs. Charles Entner, sister Ruth Entner, brother Donald Entner, and an infant daughter, Mary Beth. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to the Entner Family Scholarship or the general fund at Cedarville University or to Washington Heights Baptist Church, Dayton, OH.

Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Xenia Daily Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close