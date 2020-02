XENIA — John "Bill" Mather, 99, of Xenia, passed away on Saturday February 08, 2020 in Yellow Springs, Ohio. He was born March 23, 1920 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, to James and Rhea Share Mather. Bill served in The John United States Army and was a WWII Veteran.

He is survived by his children: Pamela McCluskey, Patricia Mullins and Penny Beam; 9 grandchildren: Todd Mullins, Melissa Herald (Manuel), Jennifer Reigelsperger, Brad Mullins, Kimberly McCluskey, Katherine McCluskey, Brian McCluskey (Jennifer), Michael Beam, David Beam (Dorothy); 19 great-grandchildren: Tony Herald (Amy), Jessie Lanter (Troy), Josh Mullins (Valerie), Tyler Reigelsperger, LeeAnn Reigelsperger, Alex Beam, Michael Beam, Draven Beam, Macey Beam, Malory Beam, William Beam, Isabella Beam, Masey McCluskey, Ruby McCluskey, Brandon McCluskey, Emily McCluskey, Cheyanne Mullins, Dakota Mullins, Rawley Mullins; 7 great-great grandchildren: Chloe Herald, Sophie Herald, Sawyer Herald, Connor Lanter, Corbin Lanter, Penelope Mullins, Asher Beam.

Bill is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Elizabeth Mather; parents James and Rhea Mather.

Cremation has been scheduled. Graveside committal service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Monday March 23, 2020 at Silvercreek II Cemetery in Jamestown, Ohio.

Condolences to Bill family may be made to: www.powerskell.com