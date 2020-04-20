XENIA TOWNSHIP — John Patrick Tobias, 61, of Xenia Township, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, at Kettering Medical Center. He was born March 17, 1959, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of Orville Dewey and Rita Corrigan Tobias. He is survived by his mother, Rita Tobias, a sister, Rebecca (Ted) Bahns, a sister-in-law, Karen Tobias, all of Xenia, nephews and niece, Nick Bahns, Caleb Tobias, and Gabrielle Tobias, numerous cousins, and by many close friends. He was preceded in death by his father, and by a brother, Michael Anthony Tobias. He was a 1977 graduate of Cedarville High School and was a theater student at Wright State University where he acted and performed in many plays. He was formerly employed at the four-star restaurant, L'Auberge and at Spring Valley Gardens. John enjoyed and loved his cats, taking in all strays to provide them with a loving home. He loved flowers and plants and his home was always filled with the beautiful flowers and plants he tended to. He had a very special relationship with his sister. They shared a lot of laughs together and spent most evenings together enjoying their favorite movies and shows. He loved working with his friends at Spring Valley Gardens and all of its customers. John will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Private graveside services will be held by the family in St. Brigid Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the cancer center at Kettering Medical Center in his memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com. The family would like to thank the staff at Kettering Medical Center and the staff at Spring Valley Gardens.