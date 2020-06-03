XENIA — John R. Bickett of Xenia Oh died on May 3, 2020 at Quaker Heights Nursing Facility in Waynesville Oh. John was born on December 12, 1929 to Joseph and Dorothy Baughn Bickett. He was a member of Memorial Presbyterian Church in Xenia. He served in the US Army from 1951 to 1953 during the Korean Conflict. He was honorably discharged in 1953 and was employed by the Elano Corporation where he worked for the next 40 years. He was preceeded in death by his parents, his wife, Lois Brooks Bickett, His sisters Lois Haines Dixon, Joan White, Ruth Shattuck and Janet Bickett. His brothers, Joseph Bickett and Wendell Bickett. He is survived by his children, John Bickett, Jr and Sharon Bickett Crabill. His grand children, Heather Hawkins, Danielle Newberry and Kara Crabill. His great grand children, Sydnee and Casen Hawkins and Suri and Logan Newberry. Private graveside services were held on May 9, 2020.



