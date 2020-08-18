1/2
John Rogers
1939 - 2020
XENIA — John Rogers, 80 of Xenia, passed away Saturday August 15, 2020 at Dayton V.A Hospital Hospice Unit. He was born November 24, 1939 in Clark County, Kentucky, to William Bruce and Mary Susan (Tipton) Rogers. John served in The United States Army and liked to attend auctions and enjoyed bluegrass music. He is survived by his grandchildren, Janna Rogers, Noah Osborne, John Michael Osborne; brothers: Willard Rogers, Larry Rogers (Wanda) Samuel Rogers, Ricky Rogers; sister, Rena Ayers, nieces and nephews. John is preceded in death by his parents; son, John Daniel Rogers; brothers: Duval Rogers, George Rogers, Ceburt Rogers, Harold Rogers, Eugene Rogers; sisters: Mable Rogers, Gracie Townsend, Rosetta Spencer and step-mother, Gladys Rogers. Graveside service will be held on Thursday August 20, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Valley View Memorial Gardens in Xenia. Scott Tipton will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: V.A Hospital Hospice Unit, 4100 W. 3rd Street, Dayton, Ohio 45428. Condolences to John's family may be made to: powerskell.com



Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Valley View Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Powers-Kell Funeral Home
12 North Limestone Street
Jamestown, OH 45335
(937) 675-4541
