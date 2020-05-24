USAF SMSgt. Ret. John W. Turner
FAIRBORN — USAF SMSgt. (Ret.) John W. Turner, age 84 of Fairborn, passed away Wednesday May 20, 2020. He was born April 22, 1936 in Boxville, KY. John served his country in the USAF from 1955-1963, USAFR from 1976-1990, retiring at the rank of Senior Master Sergeant. He was also employed in civil service, retiring in 1997. Preceded in death by his mother and half-brother. He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Tomiko Turner. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday May 27, 2020 from 4:00 until 5:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, and anyone is welcome who would like to pay their respects however they feel is safe. Military honors will be rendered at 5:00 P.M. Burial will be held at Dayton National Cemetery on Thursday May 28, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dayton VA Hospice -or- Shriner's Children's Hospital, Cincinnati. Condolences may be made at www.BeltonStroup.com.

Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from May 24 to May 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Belton Stroup Funeral Home
422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road
Fairborn, OH 45324
937-879-0800
