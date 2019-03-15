JAMESTOWN — Johnathan "Dave" Robinson, 65, passed away Friday November 09, 2018 at his Jamestown residence. Dave was born March 05, 1953 in Ohio, to Herbert Riley and Marguerite Jane Thorman Robinson. He served in The United States Army and enjoyed fishing. Dave is survived by his sister, Deb Yancy. He is preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Marguerite Robinson. There are no services and cremation has been scheduled. Burial will be held on Wednesday March 20, 2019 at 10:00 A.M at Glen Haven Cemetery in Donnelsville, Ohio (Clark County, Ohio). Online condolences may be made to www.powerskell.com. The Powers-Kell Funeral Home is serving the family.