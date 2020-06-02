Johnny Lewis Bowman
WILMINGTON — Johnny Lewis Bowman, 68, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020. A gathering of Johnny's friends celebrating his life will be held Thursday, June 11 from 2-4 p.m. at the McCoys Catering Center, 280 West Curry Road, Wilmington. The Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home, Hillsboro is serving the family. Contributions in Johnny's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

June 1, 2020
I am very sorry for your loss. Our prayers are with you.
Fern G. Miller
Family
