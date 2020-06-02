WILMINGTON — Johnny Lewis Bowman, 68, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020. A gathering of Johnny's friends celebrating his life will be held Thursday, June 11 from 2-4 p.m. at the McCoys Catering Center, 280 West Curry Road, Wilmington. The Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home, Hillsboro is serving the family. Contributions in Johnny's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.