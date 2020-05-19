Joseph A. "Joe" Watson
FAIRBORN — Joseph A. "Joe" Watson, age 51 of Fairborn, passed away Sunday May 17, 2020. He was born December 10, 1968 in Dayton, the son of Leonard A. and Wanda F. (Combs) Watson. Joe was an active volunteer and enjoyed coaching with the Fairborn Little League, Wee Hawks, and Babe Ruth for over 25 years. He was preceded in death by his mother, Wanda; and granddaughter, Kiley. Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Marcella; three children, Shannon (Jeremy) Offill, Joey (Lacey) Watson, Christopher Watson, all of Fairborn; seven grandchildren, Kaelyn, Kolton, Kalleigh, Karleigh, Kinzleigh, Avah loops, Jackie moon; his father, Leonard of Fairborn; sister, Mary Reaster of Fairborn; nieces, Haley and Lauren; as well as numerous other extended family and many friends. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday May 21, 2020 from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M., followed by a memorial service at 7:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fairborn Little League and/or the Fairborn Weehawks. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.

Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
