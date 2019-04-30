Joseph Michael Zajbel (1950 - 2019)
XENIA — Joseph Michael Zajbel, 69, of Xenia, formerly of Dayton, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Harmony Center for Rehabilitation and Healing, Xenia. He was born February 4, 1950, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of Joseph R. and Phyllis Madascy Zajbel. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Vietnam War. He is survived by three sisters, Roxanne Brittain, Huber Heights, Lori (Kem) Meadows, Xenia, and Amy (Russ) Bauer, Cincinnati, two brothers, Thomas Zajbel, Xenia and Martin (Agnes) Zajbel, College Corner, by numerous nieces and nephews, and by many close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, by three brothers, James Zajbel, Lawrence Zajbel, and Charles Zajbel, by a sister-in-law, Barbara Zajbel, and by a brother-in-law, Don Brittain. Joe will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Services will be held at 10am, Friday, May 3, at Neeld Funeral Home, 1276 N. Detroit St., Xenia. Visitation will be held from 9:00am Friday until service time. Burial will be in the Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to in his memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.
Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019
