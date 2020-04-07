XENIA — Joy E Quickle, age 73, of Xenia, Ohio, passed away on Sunday morning, April 5, 2020 at the Harmony Healthcare Center in Xenia, Ohio. She was born January 22, 1947 in Hillsboro, Ohio, daughter of the late Earnest Clyde & Hazel Pauline (Dawson) Wallace. On April 15, 1967 in Hillsboro, she married Larry D. Quickle, who survives. Joy worked as a Nurse's Aide for over 33 years at the Highland District Hospital, the Greene Memorial Hospital, Miami Valley Hospital and the Dayton Children's Hospital. She was a member of the Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene and the Xenia Church of the Nazarene. Joy had a big heart and would always help anyone in need. She loved all animals and had a special fondness for Beagles. Her grandkids were her world and she was always there for her family. She loved to laugh and was one of a kind. In addition to her husband, other surviving family members are her daughters- Lori (Todd) Patterson, Xenia, Kelley (Craig) Moore, Wilmington, & Julie (Ann) Quickle, Washington Township; 8 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and sister- Veda (Harold) Horton of Xenia. In addition to her parents, Joy was preceded in death by her sisters- Phyllis Campbell & Nina Grooms Ryan; brother- Joseph L. Johnson and infant brothers- Billy & Gary Wallace. Due to the Covid-19 crisis, private graveside services will be held 1:00 PM, Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at the Sugartree Ridge Cemetery, Sugartree Ridge, Ohio with Mr. Harold Horton officiating. To watch the services, please go to the homepage of www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com and click on the "view online services" button for our Hillsboro location. The Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home, Hillsboro, has been entrusted with the arrangements. Contributions in Joy's memory may be made to the Highland County Humane Society, 9331 State Route 124, Hillsboro, OH 45133 or the Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene, 8230 US 50, Hillsboro, Ohio. For those not being able to attend the services, please go to our online guest book at www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com under Mrs. Quickle's Picture to sign the book and to share your memories.