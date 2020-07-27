CEDARVILLE — Joyce Ann Riggs, age 86, passed away peacefully Saturday July 25, 2020. She was born May 1, 1934 to the late Ford B. and Mildred "Lucy" (Foster) Malson. Joyce graduated from Marion High School, in Indiana, before going on to Taylor University and finally Wright State to finish her Masters Degree in teaching. She taught for the Greene County School system and later went on to become a Librarian at Cedarville University. She moved to Cedarville in 1967, where she became a member of Grace Baptist Church for more than 50 years. Joyce loved music, she played the organ and cello. She also enjoyed reading, gardening, and traveling in her spare time. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Joyce is survived by her loving husband, of 64 years Jack Riggs. As well as their 3 daughters; Elaine and Darryl Zuk, of Orlando,FL , Jeannine and Jack Book, of Mt. Vernon, OH, and Melissa and Tom Moody, of Phoenix, AZ. She is also survived by her sister; Ruth Ellen Bishop, of Brooksville, FL, half-brother; Rex Malson, of Dayton, 8 grandchildren; Kristen Menhart, Holly Matson, Ashley Krogman, Brittany Smart, Mallory Spracklen, Michael Smart, Sierra Moody, and Emily Moody, 8 great-grandchildren; as well as numerous relatives and friends. A graveside service will be held 11AM Wednesday July 29, at North Cemetery, Cedarville. Pastor Trent Rogers officiating. Online condolences and words of comfort may be made at mccolaughfuneralhome.com