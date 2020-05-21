Juanita McGlothen
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Juanita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
XENIA — Juanita McGlothen, 90, of Xenia, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Soin Medical Center, Beavercreek. She was born May 1, 1930, in Xenia, Ohio, the daughter of Frederick and Edna L. Dailey Borden. She was a member of the First Church of Christ, Xenia, and retired as a clerk with WPAFB. She was a lifetime member of the American Business Association. She is survived by her five children, Dennis K. (Diana) McGlothen, Douglas E. (Jane) McGlothen, David A. (Kimberly) McGlothen, Denise M. (Ron) Mentzer and Darren C. (Amy) McGlothen, 10 grandchildren, Debra K. (Don, Jr.) Fleming, Kimberly Dawn (Mike) Mockabee, Lisa Marie (Matt) Bullard, Michael B. McGlothen, Dustin S. (Theresa) McGlothen, Stacy Reese, Kristy Mentzer, Brandon Mentzer, Shannon Leukhardt, and Tracy Lewis, 14 great-grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren, 1 step-great-grandchild, by several nieces and nephews, and by many close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Robert L. McGlothen, on March 9, 2015, a sister, June E. Williams, a brother, Raymond Borden, and by a granddaughter, Sara McGlothen. Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family in Woodland Cemetery, Xenia. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Greene County Council on Aging, 1195 E. Second Street, Xenia, OH 45385, or to the Kidney Foundation of Ohio, 2831 Prospect Ave. in her memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from May 21 to May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Neeld Funeral Home
1276 North Detroit Street
Xenia, OH 45385
937-372-3564
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved