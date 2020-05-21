XENIA — Juanita McGlothen, 90, of Xenia, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Soin Medical Center, Beavercreek. She was born May 1, 1930, in Xenia, Ohio, the daughter of Frederick and Edna L. Dailey Borden. She was a member of the First Church of Christ, Xenia, and retired as a clerk with WPAFB. She was a lifetime member of the American Business Association. She is survived by her five children, Dennis K. (Diana) McGlothen, Douglas E. (Jane) McGlothen, David A. (Kimberly) McGlothen, Denise M. (Ron) Mentzer and Darren C. (Amy) McGlothen, 10 grandchildren, Debra K. (Don, Jr.) Fleming, Kimberly Dawn (Mike) Mockabee, Lisa Marie (Matt) Bullard, Michael B. McGlothen, Dustin S. (Theresa) McGlothen, Stacy Reese, Kristy Mentzer, Brandon Mentzer, Shannon Leukhardt, and Tracy Lewis, 14 great-grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren, 1 step-great-grandchild, by several nieces and nephews, and by many close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Robert L. McGlothen, on March 9, 2015, a sister, June E. Williams, a brother, Raymond Borden, and by a granddaughter, Sara McGlothen. Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family in Woodland Cemetery, Xenia. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Greene County Council on Aging, 1195 E. Second Street, Xenia, OH 45385, or to the Kidney Foundation of Ohio, 2831 Prospect Ave. in her memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.
Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from May 21 to May 22, 2020.