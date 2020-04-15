XENIA — Judith (Parks) Neal, age 80, passed away at her home on Sunday, April 12, 2020. She was born April 6, 1940, to the late George Oscar Parks and Betty Jean (Wysong) McCoy. Judith is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Gay E. Neal in 2011. Judith is survived by her son: Jerry (Sue) Neal, daughter: Gaylene (Gary) Carl, grandchildren: Jessica (Shawn) Brown, Josh Carl (Kyle Hable), Kaitlyn (Shawn) Evans, Jamie Neal (Casey Miller), and Ben (Amy) Lee; great-grandchildren: Carley Brown, Cody Brown, Cloey Neal, Paisley Neal, Jaxton Neal, Brynlee Neal, and Hannah and Marshall Lee. Judith and her husband enjoyed traveling and camping. She enjoyed visiting the casinos and playing cards, especially Rummy and Solitare. She was also accomplished at ceramics and doll making. She loved roses, hummingbirds and listening the windchimes. Most importantly, she loved her family. Due to restrictions of the COVID-19 virus, services are being held privately. She will be buried with her husband at Valley View Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.