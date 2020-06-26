XENIA — There was a loud SWOOSH! on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at 4:06 am. That was when Julia Kay Davis (Julie, Kay, KK, Katie, Katie Bug — 1/11/51-6/21/2020), took flight from her earthly body to transcend to the heavens above. To know Kay was to love her, so EVERYONE LOVED KAY! The big, sweet infectious smile, her big, caring heart that she shared with everyone, and her trademark trickery…that was Kay! In spite of having cerebral palsy, Kay lived to be 69 years old. It was her sheer grit and determination that allowed her to live that long. There's no doubt that God was waiting for Kay at the Pearly Gates, along with her parents Harold Davis, Sr. and Phyliss Crockett Davis; brothers Harold (Boyfrey) Davis, Jr., Alan Davis, Sr., brothers-in-law Carleton (CC) Smith and Sylvester Sutherland; sisters Wanda Roberson, Barbara Lee Sutherland, and sister-in-law, Norma Brown Davis. Those of us left here to miss Kay dearly, include her siblings Ruth (the late Carleton CC) Smith, Clennia Bond, and brother Rodney Dale Davis (the late Norma Brown Davis). Former sisters-in-law Bonnie Nixon, Jackie Davis and Sharon Davis. Kay's other living loved ones include nieces Kris King, Joy Thompson, April Allen, Kim Roberson, Stephanie Dunson, Donna Hancock, Ruth Sampson, the late Lisa Sutherland and Kristy and Tracy Sutherland. Nephews Alan (Bird) Davis, Jr., Keven Davis, Kraig and Courtenay King, Kellen and Evan Davis, Jeff and Edward (Tippy) Bond, Aundre Prince, Derrick L. Davis, Derrick A. Davis, Jovan Webster and Eric and Tony Dunson. Kay also has many great nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members who love her dearly, and she loved them back. And even though she did not have any biological children, Kay was pseudo-mom to many. She helped to raise many of the younger ones in her family. Kay had other special loved ones in her life, including Nasier Dotson, Andrea J. Davis and Melanie Anderson. Kay loved cooking, eating GOOD food, eating out, family gatherings, nature, any kind of animals, especially dogs (her faves were Phylee Smith and Gizmo Thompson). One of Kay's talents was working with plants. If you had a sick plant, you called Kay! She also loved anything girlie like lip gloss, nail polish and jewelry. A memorial gathering to celebrate Kay's life will be held at a later date. Please contact a family member for details.