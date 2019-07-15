JAMESTOWN — June Irene (Buckler) Prugh, born June 15, 1926 in Berlin, New Jersey, passed away peacefully on July 13, 2019. A devoted mother and pastor's wife, she spend her life taking care of others and traveling around the country with her husband, Vern. The couple met while she was volunteering at a church that was assisting WWII soldiers and sailors. Vern courted and prosed to her by mail and remained by her side for 65 years. Her husband preceded her in death as well as her sister, Edith Buckler and her parents, James and Stella Buckler. She is survived by her children: James (Sandra) Prugh, South Euclid, Ohio; Judy (Randall) McConnell, Columbia City, IN.; John (Ruth) Prugh, Cedarville, Ohio; Jane Cagwin, Troy, MI.. Also, surviving are 12 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. She will be laid to rest at Silvercreek II Cemetery in Jamestown, Ohio.

Funeral service will be held on Tuesday 16, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Powers-Kell Funeral Home in Jamestown, Ohio, where friends may call one hour prior to the service.

Condolences to June's family may be made to: www.powerskell.com