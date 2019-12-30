BEAVERCREEK — June H. Sprauer, age 91, passed away Monday, December 23rd, 2019 at Traditions of Beavercreek. She was born May 30th, 1928 in Dayton to Ruth (Steinebrey) and Herman Frank. June is survived by two sons, Michael (Sue) and Matthew; daughter Melissa (Steve) Casey; six grandchildren Chris, Stephen, Adam, Tom, Anthony, and Montana; four great-grandchildren Matthew, Noah, Malachi and Asa; two sisters Ruth and Effie, and one brother Bob. June was preceded in death by her husband Al, son Martin, grandson Ben, brothers Bill and Roger, and sisters Beverly, Margaret, Barbara and Elmerine. June loved her family, especially her grandkids, and farm work, and she really enjoyed them all together by treating her grandkids to Steak-n-Shake and McDonnalds after farm work. June reveled in reading and appreciated the daily newspaper and was part of a book club where she was fond of romance novels. She savored a good game of B.I.N.G.O. with her church friends and delighted in traveling on cruises to the Caribbean with a large group of travel friends. To experience some of June's favorite things, family and friends will gather at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home on Monday December 30th from 5:00pm until the life celebration service at 7:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, December 31st, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . The family would like to thank the staff at Traditions of Beavercreek for their tender loving care of June. You are welcome to send a condolence or flowers, donate to or share a story about June at www.ConnerAndKoch.com by clicking on her name.