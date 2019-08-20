XENIA — Kaileigh Elizabeth Spahr, age 22, of Xenia, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019. She was born March 14, 1997 in Xenia, Ohio.

Kaileigh is survived by her daughter: Marleigh Mae Spahr-Taylor; mother: Jennifer Spahr-Smith of Xenia; her step father: Steven Smith of Goodland, KS; sister: Jaleigh Sue Smith of Xenia; brother: Dakota Smith of Goodland, KS; her partner: Anthony Taylor of Xenia; grandparents: Bobbi Spahr of Xenia and Kreigh Spahr of Medway, OH; Sue and Tim Shepard of NE; aunts and uncles: Kris and Richelle Spahr of Xenia; Michael and Kelly Spahr of Beavercreek; Jinnie Williams of Fairborn; Miranda and Tucker Olsen of KS; Sam and Nina Smith and Sean Smith, all of NE; godparents: Jaime and Steven Syx of Centerville; many friends, including her best friend: Jessica King and family friends, the Wolf family; as well as many cousins and other relatives.

She was currently employed with Ross Department Store in Beavercreek. Kaileigh was excited to have recently received her Certified Medical Assistant's Degree. She had been a cheerleader at Brewster High School in KS. She loved to dance and was a very talented make-up artist. She especially loved being a mother to her daughter, Marleigh Mae.

Funeral services will be held 7 PM Friday, August 23rd at McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc, 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia with Jaime Syx officiating. Friends may call from 5-7 PM Friday at the funeral home. She will be interred with her family at Woodland Cemetery, Xenia at a later date. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com. (Services in care of McColaugh Funeral Home, Xenia.)