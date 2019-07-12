XENIA — Karen Louise Gould (Clark), daughter of Norman and Kathy Clark (both deceased), passed away peacefully and unexpectedly on May 29, 2019 in Xenia, Ohio. She is survived by her son Brian C. (Heather) of Xenia, and brother Kenneth (Sheila) Clark of Virginia; granddaughters Caitlynn and Becca of Xenia.

Born in Hemet, California in 1954, Karen graduated from Everett High School, Everett, Washington in 1972 and attended Washington State University and Everett Community College. After working in the restaurant industry, including tending bar, Karen enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1978 and trained to be a heavy equipment mechanic at Chanute Air Force Base (AFB), IL. Her first assignment was at George AFB, CA where she worked as a mechanic repairing the base vehicle fleet. She separated from the Air Force at the rank of Airman First Class to raise Brian with her then husband Pattric Gould, of New Carlisle. Karen followed Pattric in his Air Force career and held an Air Force contractor job in the Vehicle Maintenance Shop at Wright-Patterson AFB as well as a federal civilian position at Lowry AFB, CO. The Goulds returned to Wright-Patterson AFB for a second time where Karen enrolled in nursing school at the Kettering College School of Nursing, graduating in 1995 with a bachelor's degree.

Karen worked various Registered Nurse positions in the local Dayton area which she enjoyed very much. Years later Karen and Pattric divorced, and Karen moved back to her home state of Washington where she connected with her high school sweetheart Joffrie Pierce. They married in 2004 and lived in Seattle until the untimely death of Joffrie in 2011. Karen returned to Xenia to be near Brian and her granddaughters, and continue her nursing career.

Karen enjoyed summer camp when she was a teenager and snow skiing. She also enjoyed playing the guitar and teaching aerobics while stationed in Izmir, Turkey. Her life was Brian and the family. Karen leaves many family, friends, and co-workers who are deeply saddened by her passing. Rest in Peace!

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the in Memphis, Tennessee.