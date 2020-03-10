XENIA — Karen S. (Pitzer) Wade, 66, of Xenia, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Greene Memorial Hospital. She was born February 13, 1954, in Jamestown, Ohio, the daughter of Lawrence E. and Dorothy A. Chenoweth Pitzer. She was a 1972 graduate of Xenia High School, and was a former employee with James' Supermarket and Fulmers. She is survived by her husband, Robert "Bob" Wade, whom she married, June 10, 1972, a daughter, Rachel (Ashley) McNabb, a son, Kevin (Keely) Wade, grandchildren, Karisten, Kayla, Karleigh, and Kacie Wade, and Aidan McNabb, sisters, Rita (Gregg) Stewart, Rose Wallen, and Claire Spurgeon, brothers, Vaughn (Goldie) Pitzer, Mark (Jodi) Pitzer, and Joe (Susie) Pitzer, a sisters-in-law, Debra Pitzer, Ula Trubee, and Mary Stout, and brothers-in-law, Dan (Jenny) Wade and Gus Wade, by several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and by many close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, and by a brother, David L. Pitzer. Karen will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Services will be held at 10am Saturday, March 14, at Neeld Funeral Home, 1276 N. Detroit St., Xenia, with Pastor Ronald Swiger officiating. Visitation will be held from 5-8pm Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in North Cemetery, Cedarville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to in her memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.