XENIA — Karl Lemuel Dickerson, age 78, of Xenia went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Friday February 28, 2020. He was born July 15, 1941, to Lemuel and Ollie (Hughes) Dickerson in Brookville, OH. Karl married Cathleen (Conn) Dickerson on June 4, 1960.

Karl was a plumber and worked for General Motors for 40 years. Karl was a member of the US Navy during the Vietnam Era. After his service, he was a Chaplin for the American Legion Post 95, as well as, the VFW Post 2402. He was an avid volunteer for Hospice of Dayton, New Jasper Township Fire Department and Paramedic, and Habitat for Humanity. He spent time in Mississippi rebuilding homes for Habitat for Humanity after hurricane Katrina. Karl also coached boys youth soccer for Jamestown. He was a member of Dayton Avenue Baptist Church. Karl was a hard working, tough and loving man, that would give you the shirt off his back. He was passionate about God and Country, never afraid to defend his faith or freedoms. He relished working with his hands, equally comfortable in a garden or greasy garage. He loved the outdoors, fishing, hiking, and walking his favorite dog, Patches. A devoted husband and family man, he was happily married to his high school "sweetheart" for 59 years, raised four rambunctious boys, and was very close with his grandkids and great-grandkids. As he often said, "Life is about relationships," and his unique relationships with family and friends will be sorely missed. He truly was one of a kind.

Karl is preceded in death by his parents and son, Karl William Dickerson. Karl is survived by his loving wife Cathleen; sons, Richard Dickerson, Ronald (Sherry) Dickerson, and David (Michelle) Dickerson; sister, Debbie Coop; brother, Lemuel (Phyllis) Dickerson Jr.; Grandchildren, Richard (Ashley) Brant Dickerson, Erika Harper, Amanda Quan, Brianna Dickerson, Abigail Dickerson, Kiley Marie Dickerson, Noah Dickerson, Isaac Dickerson, Jacob Dickerson, Matthew Dickerson, Luke and Liam Vickers; great-grandchildren, Gracie, Jack, Brooks, Elliot, and Parker.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday March 3, 2020, at 12:30 PM, at Dayton Avenue Baptist Church, 1121 Dayton Ave., Xenia, with Pastor Jon Young officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:30 until the time of service, at the church. Burial will follow services at Silver Creek Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at mccolaughfuneralhome.com.