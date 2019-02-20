XENIA — Kathleen Bridgman, 77, of Xenia, passed away February 14, 2019 at Kettering Medical Center. She is preceded in death by her husband, Edward Bridgman, and her parents. She leaves behind close friends and neighbors, Joe Fudge, and the Senter family (Mike, Katie, Harper, and Charlie) all of Xenia. Kathy dearly loved animals of all kinds, often leaving treats for her neighbors pets at Christmas time. She will be remembered for her sunny afternoon chats in the back yard with little buddy Harper, and her kindness. She will be deeply missed. Private services will be held in Valley View Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.