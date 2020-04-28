FAIRBORN — Kathryn (Ann) Holly, age 89, passed away peacefully at Fox Run Senior Living in Fairborn on April 25, 2020. Ann is survived by many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert (Bob) Holly and brother, Joseph Zeller. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Thursday April 30, 2020 at Mary, Help of Christians Church, Fairborn, Ohio. She will be buried at St. Paul's Cemetery in Yellow Springs next to her husband, Bob. Memorial gifts in Ann's name can be made to the church. Arrangements in care of Morris Sons Funeral Home Fairborn, OH.