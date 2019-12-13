BEAVERCREEK — Kathy Wray, 65, of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away Wednesday December 11, 2019 at . She was born September 27, 1954 in Xenia, Ohio, to Clarence Richard and Joan Downing Stilwell.

Kathy was a very caring and giving person and is survived by her children: William Wray (Kathryn), Natasha Bedrowsky (Ted), NathaLee (Dave) Hutchins, John Wray; grandchildren: Kyle McClain, Draven Wray, Alli Bedrowsky, Seth Bedrowsky, Alex Folkerth, Haley Hutchins; brothers: Richard Stilwell, Robert Stilwell (Brenda), Darryl Stilwell (Kathy), Kevin Stilwell.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Joan Stilwell; daughter, Tammy Stilwell and sister, Sheryl Stilwell.

Memorial services are not scheduled at this time.

Condolences to Kathy's family may be made to: www.powerskell.com