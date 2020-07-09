JAMESTOWN — Kay F. Wilson (Kautz) 78 years old of Jamestown, Ohio. Kay left this world on July 8, 2020 to take her place in Heaven with our Lord and Savior. She passed at home with all of her loved ones beside her. Kay was born January 19, 1942 in Dayton, Ohio. She married the love of her life and soulmate Bill Wilson on December 2, 1961. Kay was a true advocate for the world of MRDD and she won the Mother of the Year Award 1979. She also coached several girls and boys SAY soccer teams, along with little league teams. She was a devoted Christian that always loved her church and lovingly known as Momma Kay. She was a member of the Silvercreek Township Fire Department. Kay never met a stranger, always offering love, prayer or any help that was needed. Kay loved her family and friends unconditionally. Kay was preceded in death by her son Patrick, parents Richard and Frances Katz, In laws Leroy and Lucille Wilson, Brother and Sister's In-laws Charlie and Pat Rinehart, Linda and Vic McKeever, Gary Wilson Great Nephew Dustin Harrington. Kay is survived by her husband of 58 years, Bill Wilson, Daughter and Son-In-Law Pamela and Greg Harper, Daughters Tammy and Suzette, Son and Daughter-in-Law Bill and Dulcy Wilson, Daughter Cynthia and Aaron Dean, Daughter and Son-in-Law, Wendy and Eric Harlow, Grandchildren Derek Harper, Britanie and Danny Rife, Ryan Harper, Brooklyn (Josh) Dean, Makayla (Will) Dean, Bryce (Ally) Wilson, Luke (Makayela) Dean, Wade Wilson, Ellie and Karlie Harlow, Great Grandchildren, Gracie, Jack, Brooks Harper, Cade and Kalan Rife. Brother and Sister-in-Law Jim and Regina Wilson, Sister and Brother-in-Law, Karen and Harold Rumbaugh, Sister-in-Law Judy Wilson, several nieces and nephews, niece/nephew caregiver Teresa Harrington, Tracy Rinehart, bonus grandchild Madison Pugh, special friends Betty Bicking, Aileen Chaney and Anita Crosswhite. Visitation will take place at Xenia Christian Center, 356 Home Avenue, Xenia, Ohio on Monday, July 13, 2020 from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM. Funeral Service will be at the same church on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 10:00 AM with burial to follow at the Silvercreek II Cemetery, Jamestown, Ohio. Due to the Covid 19 we are practicing safe precautions and are asking all to please wear masks. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Jamestown Family Cancer Care. Condolences to Kay's family may be made to: www.powerskell.com