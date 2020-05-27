Keith A. Lowry
HUBER HEIGHTS — Lowry, Keith A. age 93 of Huber Heights, OH passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Donna {Smith} Lowry, daughters, Kathie (Frank) Perri, Tipp City, OH Diane (James) Hassler, Beavercreek, OH and Jennifer (Kenny) Lake, South Vienna, OH. Also surviving are sister, Maxine Lowry, sister in-law, Marie Lowry, 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Keith is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Wayne Lowry, Gene and his wife Betty Lowry and sister, Mary Alice Lowry. Keith was a 1945 graduate of Bath High School. He worked as a type setter for the Fairborn Daily Herald News. Keith was a member of the Medway Methodist Church where he taught Sunday school and sang in the choir. Private services will be held at Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, Tipp City, OH. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fringsandbayliff.com

Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Frings & Bayliff Funeral Home
327 W. Main St.
Tipp City, OH 45371
937-667-3015
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
