XENIA — Kelly Michelle Grimes, age 56, of Xenia, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 at her residence. She was born April 30, 1964 in Xenia, the daughter of Robert E. and Urmah M. (Nared) Grimes. She leaves behind a son: Brian M. Jones; grandchildren: Brian M. Grimes II and Marcus Kain Jones; her mother: Urmah M. Grimes; brothers and sisters-in-law: Edward and Roslyn Grimes; Robert and Kim Grimes; Darnell Grimes; Michael and Ronnae Porter and Virgil Porter; Uncles and Aunts: Charles and Faye; Victor and Kathy; Walter and Kim; Fred and Chelsea; Jack and Kim; Frank and Gladys and Ronald; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends, including her best friends: Gloria; Julie; Carla Faye; and Roxy. She went to church at the New Life Christian Church and Bethel Temple. She had worked at Patriot Ridge Nursing Home in Fairborn for 26 years. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert; and brothers: Ronnie and Tracy Grimes. She will be missed, but we thank God for the time He gave us with her. A Memorial service will be held 12 Noon Friday, July 10th at New Life Christian Center. Friends are welcome from 11 AM Friday until the service at 12 Noon. Please adhere to the restrictions of the COVID19 and practice social distancing and wear a mask for everyone's protection. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com. (McColaugh Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.)