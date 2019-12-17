BEAVERCREEK — Kenneth A. Compton, 80, of Beavercreek, formerly of Wilmington, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Trinity Community of Beavercreek. He was born June 1, 1939, in New Burlington, Ohio, the son of Frank and Edna Leaming Compton. He was a 1957 graduate of Spring Valley High School, was a member of the Cedarville Masonic Lodge, #662, and PERS of Greene County. He is survived by his companion of 15 years, Faye Graham, Beavercreek, two sons, Jeffrey Allen (Ann) Compton, Lebanon, and Doug (Beth) Compton, Hamilton, step-daughter, Nancy (Jerry) Cooper, Beavercreek, four grandchildren, Ryan (Kate) Compton, Sean (Caroline) Compton, Zach (Rachel) Compton, and Lucas (Sarah) Compton, a great-granddaughter, April, by several nieces and nephews, and by many close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Hazel D. Compton, on October 9, 2004, and by a step-daughter, Jeanette Blair. Ken will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Services will be held at 10am, Saturday, December 21, at Neeld Funeral Home, 1276 N. Detroit St., Xenia, with Rev. John Beers officiating. Visitation will be held from 6-8pm Friday at the funeral home with Masonic services at 8pm. Burial will be in Spring Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL, 60693, in his memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.