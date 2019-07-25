BOWERSVILLE — Kenneth 'Dale' Ferguson, age 83, of Bowersville, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Born in Wilmington on September 5, 1935, he was the son of the late William Kenneth and Violet Ruth Chamblin Ferguson. Dale is survived by his wife, of 61 years, Betty Wilson Ferguson. He was a graduate of Jefferson High School. Dale retired, as a machinist, from International Paper and worked, for 22 years, at Kroehler. He was a member of the Bowersville Church of Christ. In addition to his wife, Dale is survived by their children: Steve (Joan) Ferguson of Indianapolis, Lisa (Tim) Matthews of Paintersville, Denny (Caroline) Ferguson on Monroe, and Dee Ferguson of Jamestown. Also left to cherish his memory are six grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Dale was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Marjorie Emerick, Donna Haley and Jack Ferguson. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Bowersville Church of Christ. Family will receive friends at the Bowersville Church of Christ on Saturday, July 27, 2019, from 10 am – 12 Noon, when a funeral service will begin. Burial to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Bowersville. Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina, has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit littletonfuneralhome.com for condolences.