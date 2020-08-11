COLUMBUS — Kenneth H. Varner, 84, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Kobacker House. U.S. Army Veteran; Retired from IBM after 25 years of service in computer sales. Preceded in death by parents Arthur and Mary Varner and wife Virginia (Ginny) Varner. Survived by children, Dr. Arthur E. (Heidi) Varner, Cynthia (Kyle) Campbell; grandchildren, Carly, Kirby, Casey (Campbell) Gretchen, Grant and Maddy (Varner); sister, Mary Ann (Jim) Barr; brother, John (Mickey) Varner; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Kenneth was born on July 29, 1935 in Fairfield, Ohio. He helped with the family icehouse business and loved to share stories about his time working there. He met his wife - Virginia "Ginny" while delivering ice to the Tasty Freeze. When they married, Kenneth and Virginia began their life traveling the world. From Columbus, Georgia to the Canal Zone in Panama and finally settled their family in Worthington, Ohio. Ken and Ginny were able to spend many years "wintering" in Panama City Beach, Florida. Ken was a force to be reckoned with on the racquetball courts around central Ohio. His love of life was felt by all who met him. He never met a stranger and would strike up a conversation with anyone he met. This made him a very successful salesman and he loved giving advice to young people who were just starting out He has been described as the "youngest old person". He loved to play poker and bet on the horses. His infectious laugh and zest for life will be sorely missed by anyone who was lucky enough to have met him. Sadly, Ken passed away peacefully on June 11, 2020 from complications following a massive stroke. He was surrounded by family at the end. The family would like to thank Ken's helper, Anthony and the amazing staff at Kobacker House for their care. A celebration of life will be held in the future. We will be able to share a Coca-Cola "with a little ice", laughs, stories, and memories in honor of the life of Kenneth H. Varner.

