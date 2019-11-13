JAMESTOWN — Kenneth "Duke" Leroy Robison of Jamestown, Ohio, passed away on November 8, 2019 at Kettering Medical Center, after an unexpected illness. He was born to the late Vernon and Elouise Robison on August 11, 1945.

Duke is survived by his wife, Sue (Dewey) Robison; children: Kathy (Toby) Eavers, Cindy (Billy) Mahanes, Vickie (Dave) Robison; grandchildren: Tiffany, Tonya, Lacie, Caleb, Ryan and Kaylee; great-grandchildren: Vinny, Addy, Zayne, Elijah and Kyra; brother, Robert Robison; many nieces and nephews and his beloved dog, Ellie.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, John and Paul (Barb) and two great-grandsons, Schoen and James Wright.

He was a devoted husband, father and a hard-working man who started as a carpenter and then a propane gas man for Ohio Gas for 27 years. After retirement he loved working in his workshop, making numerous wood projects for family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Thursday November 14, 2019 from 5:00 P.M-7:00 P.M at Powers-Kell Funeral Home in Jamestown, Ohio.

Funeral service will be held on Friday November 15, 2019 at 12:00 P.M. with visitation one hour prior to the service at Powers-Kell Funeral Home in Jamestown, Ohio. Burial will follow at Silvercreek II Cemetery in Jamestown.

Donations may be made to any .

Condolences to Duke's family may be made to: www.powerskell.com