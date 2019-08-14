XENIA — Kenneth Pollock, age 54, of Xenia, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019 at his residence with his loving family by his side. A native of Xenia, Kenneth was born on July 15, 1965 to the late Raymond and Mary Overstreet Pollock. Although born in Xenia, Kenneth was proud to have grown up in the Cedarville community. He worked for many years as a roofing foreman for Maxim. He enjoyed softball, fishing, hunting, working and mushroom hunting. Kenneth was a family man and loved spending all his available time with his precious grandchildren. He enjoyed watching sports just as much as he enjoyed playing them. The Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Reds were a few of his favorite teams to watch and support.

Survivors include four children, Kenny (Jessica) Pollock of Xenia, Keith (Amanda) Pollock of Xenia, Daniel (Jessica) Pollock of Dayton, Tiffany Pollock of Xenia; the mother of his children and best friend, Hope Hall Pollock of Xenia; ten grandchildren, Ayden, Branson, Jordan, Kenny III, Colton, Zavior, Logann, Elaina, Trevor and baby on the way, Skylar; one brother, Bo Pollock of Xenia; three sisters, Raylene Bowen of Xenia, Linda Isaac of Jamestown, Lois Miller of Corwin. In addition to his parents, Kenneth was preceded in death by his daughter, Sheena Pollock; two brothers, Jesse Pollock, Randy "Pete" Pollock; one sister, Sandra Pollock; niece, Yavette Pollock

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00AM, Thursday, August 15, 2019 at McColaugh Funeral Home by Pastor Josh Bevan. Visitation will be held from 10:00AM until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in North Cemetery in Cedarville.

Online condolences may be made at www.McColaughFuneralHome.com. McColaugh Funeral Home, 826 N. Detroit Street, Xenia, Ohio 45385 is serving the family.