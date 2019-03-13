FAIRBORN — Kimberly Lynn Kelley, age 51, passed away with family by her side on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Hospice of Dayton. She was born April 19, 1967 to the late Emory and Reva (Perry) Spears of Fairborn, Ohio. Kim is survived by her brother, Garry L. Spears of Ohio; nieces, Toni Dixon and Laura Spears; nephews, Max Spears and Garry L. Spears, Jr. Kim attended school in Ohio and devoted the majority of her life being a caregiver to her mother. She resided in Fairborn, Ohio for 40 years, and then moved to Sierra Vista, Arizona to be close to her family. Kim stayed in Arizona for 6 years before she moved back to Ohio. Kim enjoyed traveling as well as movies. She will always be remembered as a loving and caring member of her family. Family will receive guests during a memorial gathering from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Newcomer South Dayton Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, Ohio. Kim's cremated remains will be laid to rest at Southern Arizona Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Sierra Vista, AZ. Condolences and memories can be shared with the family by visiting Kim's online memorial at newcomerdayton.com.