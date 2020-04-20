Krista Lynette McKay-Campbell (1972 - 2020)
CENTERVILLE — Krista Lynette McKay-Campbell, 48, of Centerville, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Kettering Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. She was born February 17, 1972, in Xenia, Ohio, the daughter of Francis H. "Frank" and Judith Ann "Judy" Cross McKay. She is survived by her husband, Joshua B. "Josh" Campbell, whom she married, October 21, 2017, a brother, Timothy (Julie) McKay, Beavercreek, by two nieces, Nicole Elizabeth (James) Barnhart, Dayton, and Madison Marie McKay, Beavercreek, and by many close friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, and by an infant sister, Heather McKay. Krista will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Private graveside services will be held by the family in New Burlington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 2808 Reading Rd., Cincinnati, OH, 45206, in her memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.
