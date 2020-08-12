XENIA — Kurtis E. Swogger, age 58 of Xenia, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020. He was born January 12, 1962 in Xenia, Ohio the son of Fred W. and Helen C. Smith. Kurtis graduated from Greene County Career Center in 1980. He was an avid bowler and musician who played in the Battle of the Bands with Krimson Tide. He enjoyed playing softball and archery. He was a comedian who was known for his jokes and sense of humor. Kurtis is survived by his wife of 28 years, Leigh; children, Ryan Guthrie & Casey Guthrie; grandchildren, Landin Guthrie & Alanah Votew; siblings, Gail (Herman) Clark, DeeDee Sweet, Rocky Swogger & Janie Carrera; and many other loving family members & friends. He is preceded in death parents; and sister, Melanie Woods. Memorial Donations can be made to Hospice of Dayton. Visitation will be August 15, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Beavercreek Chapel (3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432). A Funeral Service will follow at 11 am.