YELLOW SPRINGS — L. Muriel Koogler, age 91 of Yellow Springs, passed away Friday August 30, 2019 at the Soin Medical Center. She was born August 3, 1928 in Dayton, the daughter of the late W. Clifford and Leila Mae (Wright) Harkrader. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph in 2009; and a sister, P. Marlene Oshima. Survivors include a son, Jerry Koogler of Fairborn; daughter, Connie (Joe) Scinto of Fairborn; two grandchildren, Sarah A. Scinto, Matthew J. Scinto; brother-in-law, Ray Oshima of Dayton; nephew, Craig (Jenny) Oshima of California; as well as other extended family. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday September 10, 2019 at 12:00 noon at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Pastor H. Wesley Barnhill officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Byron Cemetery. Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to The Tenth Life, PO Box 178, Alpha, OH 45301 -or- Greene County Council on Aging, 1195 W. 2nd St., Xenia, OH 45385. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.