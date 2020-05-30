XENIA — Lance Rico "Bob" Murphy II, age 24, of Xenia, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at his residence. He was born November 23, 1995 in Springfield, Ohio. Bob is survived by his parents: Tisha Buford and Lance Rico Murphy I; his siblings: Aytianna Buford; Makayla Murphy; Marissa Murphy; Zynayshe Curtis; Kristopher Murphy; Richard Blair; Trey Blair Culp and Eric Boykin Jr.; grandparents: Richard and Nancy Buford; Powhatan and the late Robert T. Murphy II; nieces: Ma-lani Buford and Karama Blossar; nephews: Kayden and Karter Bradley and Kyan Murphy; as well as special friends: Brittany Bowen and Kemo Mellon; numerous aunts and uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his uncles: Gerald Ingraham and Tiant Buford. Bob was a graduate of the Greene. Co. Career Center, specializing in Digital Media. He loved to draw and was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes and Philadelphia Eagles Fan. Due to restrictions of the COVID-19 virus, services are being held privately. Visitation and Funeral will be held –Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at First United Christian Church, with Pastor Roderick Jones officiating. He will be buried at Cherry Grove Cemetery. (Services in care of McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia.)



