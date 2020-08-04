1/
Larry A. Dumford
XENIA — A caring and hard-working man, full of generosity, Larry A. Dumford, age 88, of Xenia, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020.

Larry was born on November 20, 1931 to Harry and Jennie (Adams) Dumford. He worked for NCR for nearly 23 years, and then later worked for Lenz as a screw machine operator for almost 10 years. He worked incredibly hard, he even milked cows at the Kemp farm before and after work each and every day. Larry loved going on trips with the family, most notably to camp at Dale Hollow Lake's Starpoint Marina for fishing and skiing, and to Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

Larry loved horses and enjoyed watching harness racing, he loved hunting in his younger years, and even led a group of boy scouts. He was a longtime member of Bellbrook Presbyterian Church, where he loved to sing Amazing Grace. He looked forward to the Dumford family reunion every year and homemade chili every Saturday night.

Larry will be deeply missed by son Harry (Donna) Dumford, grandchildren Amber Dumford (Dennis Schropp), Heather Cook (Casey), Jennie Myers, Brian Trout, and siblings Barbara Wagner, Phyllis Blackaby, and Carl Dumford.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Doris Dumford, son Martin Dumford, daughter Gail Dumford Trout, and siblings George Dumford, Don Dumford, Gerladine Neace, Bonnie Ehlers, anad Ralph Dumford.

To help the family celebrate his life, you are invited to share during a graveside service at Bellbrook Cemetery (3939 Upper Bellbrook Rd, Bellbrook, OH 45305) on Friday, August 7th, at 12:00 pm.

To help the family celebrate his life you are invited to use Larry's online Book of Memories to share photos, condolences, and memories on his tribute wall at www.ConnerAndKoch.com



Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Conner & Koch Funeral Home
92 W. Franklin Street
Bellbrook, OH 45305
937-848-6651
