JAMESTOWN — Larry Dale Moore, 70, passed away, July 5, 2019, peacefully after years of fighting cancer. He was the fifth of 10 children, born on February 13, 1949, to Roy and Mary Moore near Bellbrook, Oh.

Larry is survived by his loving daughter Krista Collett (Jason) of Naples, FL. and granddaughters, Aliyah & Alayna. Also a son, Rusty, his five sisters; Loretta Stephens, Delores Haines, Kathy Nelson (Richard), Patti Brooks and Karen Smith, and 4 brothers; Thurman Moore, Bobby Moore, Leo Wayne Moore, and Garry Moore, all who miss him dearly. He is preceded in death by his parents (Roy and Mary Moore), his special niece Robin Moore, nephew Jerry Moore and brother-in-law Tom Brooks.

The family is planning on a private memorial later this summer to honor Larry's life.