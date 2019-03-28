XENIA — Larry A. Sagers age 76 passed away Tuesday March 26, 2019 in Xenia, Ohio. Larry was born April 27, 1942 in Jamestown, Ohio the son of the late Wendell and Joyce (Wilson) Sagers. Larry is survived by his wife Jenny (Johannes) Sagers; daughter: Brenda Graham (Shannon); sons: Rob Bullen (Candy) and Rodney Bullen (Shelly); grandchildren: Amber Keith (Will), Chelsea Burch (James), Mason Lawwill, Abbi Graham, Isaac Graham, Chris Leaming and Josh Leaming. Larry is also survived by great grandchildren: Brenna Lawwill, Layla Keith, and Cooper Burch; sisters-in-law: Imogene Dice and Martha Jane Beegle; brothers-in-law: Bill Johannes (Jeanette), Ronnie Johannes (Nancy) and Rick Johannes (Linda); along with numerous other family members. Larry was a member of the Union Methodist Church. Larry served his country in the United States Navy and then later retired from General Motors and Lewis RV. Larry enjoyed golfing, bowling, going to the Casino, playing cards, puzzles, camping, and traveling but most of all Larry enjoyed spending time with his family. Memorial contributions can be made in Larry's name to 324 Wilmington Ave. Dayton, Ohio. Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM Friday March 29, 2019 at the McColaugh Funeral Home 826 N. Detroit St. Xenia, Ohio. The family will receive friends Thursday March 28, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at the Valley View Memorial Gardens Xenia, Ohio. Online condolences can be made at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com .