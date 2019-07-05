Laura J. Carder (1963 - 2019)
FAIRBORN — Laura J. Carder, age 56 of Fairborn, passed away Tuesday July 2, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born June 11, 1963 in Chicago, the daughter of Joseph and Doris (Nielsen) Caponera. Laura loved her job as a meeting planner and was very well organized. She enjoyed sightseeing and music. She was preceded in death by her father; brother, Wayne Caponera; and sister, Debbie Hernandez. Laura is survived by her husband, Steven; two children, Joseph Carder, Lisa Carder; mother, Doris Caponera; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family. A funeral service will be held on Saturday July 6, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Deacon Max Roadruck officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 P.M. until the time of service. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.
Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from July 5 to July 6, 2019
