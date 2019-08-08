FAIRBORN — Lawrence Daniel D'Aurora, born on July 28, 1937, of Fairborn, passed away peacefully Monday, August 5, 2019 at at the age of 82. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 47 years, Cherie (Pulaski) D'Aurora. Lawrence leaves to cherish his memory four sons Dan & Jackie (Daley) D'Aurora, Tim & Vana (Gilbert) D'Aurora, Dave & Sabrina D'Aurora and Steve D'Aurora & Jim Morris. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Christopher (Jessica) D'Aurora, Devon, Derek and Dylan D'Aurora, Rayeann Schneider, and Samantha Evola; 3 great-grandsons, Beckett D'Aurora, Noah Wical and Trayden Textor. Best friends Fred and Judy Simpson, Duane Link and close friend Jane Dixon. Lawrence was retired from Harris Graphics after 32 years of dedicated service, was a 1956 graduate of Northridge High School, was a member of Mary Help of Christian's Catholic Church. He was an avid fisherman, boater, loved Indian Lake and country music. Private services will be held at the convenience of his family. Contributions in memory of Lawrence may be made to or Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church. Arrangements entrusted to the Burcham Tobias Funeral Home, Fairborn, Ohio. Messages of sympathy and support to his family may be made at: www.burchamtobiasfuneralhome.com.