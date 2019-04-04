FAIRBORN — Lawrence J. "Larry" Bruns, age 68 of Fairfield, OH, formerly of Fairborn, passed away February 23, 2019. He was born July 4, 1950 in Dayton, the son of the late Albert H. and Alice G. (Schmidt) Bruns. Larry graduated with honors from the University of Dayton and was retired from a career as a research chemist. Survivors include his siblings, including Michele (Michael) Naragon of Fairborn; as well as other extended family. A private service will be held by the family at a later date. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.