XENIA — Leona Adkins left this earth Monday May 25, 2020, to spend eternity with Jesus. She fought a courageous battle with cancer, since 1997 and is free from that now. She was born July 12, 1942, to Nathan Newell and Dolla Bennington Newell. She is preceded in death by her husband; John Paul Adkins and her parents, 2 brothers; John Newell and Jim Jenkins, and 2 sisters; Ruth Butcher and Mildred Craven. Leona leaves her children; Sherry Motter and Duane Adkins, grandson; Justin Motter, and granddaughter; Ashley Adkins. She also leaves behind a stepdaughter; Jackie Hewett and 2 more granddaughters Rachel and Tina. Leona is survived by brothers; Jerry (Vickie) Newell of Springfield and Robert (Eve) Jenkins of Havelock, North Carolina. She has 3 surviving sisters; Mary Kern of Huron, Ohio, Harriet Boone, and Marie Michaels, both of Xenia. Also, left behind is her best friend, Kathy Moore. Leona was a member of Arrowbrook Baptist Church. Due to Covid 19, a private family service will be held. McColaugh Funeral Home is handling services. She will be buried next to her husband, in Bloomingburg, Ohio. Online Condolences may be made at mccolaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from May 27 to May 28, 2020.