XENIA — Leslie A. Wilson, age 43, of Xenia, Ohio, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019 at Ohio State University Hospital following a two year battle with pulmonary fibrosis. She was born November 8, 1975 in Kettering, the daughter of Harold L. and the late Vivian K. (Middleton) Johnson.

Leslie is survived by her father: Harold L. Johnson, with whom she made her home; her sister and brother-in-law: Kerri L. and Stephen Day; nieces: Autumn, Jenifer and Christine; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins and many friends.

Leslie worked at the Flagway Station in Jamestown. She graduated from Greenview High School in 1994. She was a member of the New Jasper United Methodist Church. She enjoyed playing video games and cards and going to the movies with her family. Leslie was an avid and accomplished bowler. She was the "Pied Piper" with children and well loved by all who knew her.

Service will be held 1 PM Tuesday at McColaugh Funeral Home Inc., 826 N. Detroit Street, Xenia, with Rev. Alice Lovelace officiating. She will be interred with her mother at Woodlawn Cemetery, Bowersville. Visitation will be held 11:30 PM Tuesday until the time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.